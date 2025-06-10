Skip next section Russian drone strikes hit maternity ward, medical facility in Odesa

One person was killed and at least four wounded after a “massive” Russian drone attack struck Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa overnight on Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities said.

The strikes hit a maternity hospital and an emergency medical facility, as well as residential buildings, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

“A 59-year-old man was killed,” Kiper posted on Telegram, adding that medics were treating four people wounded in the attacks.

The governor also said that residential buildings in the center of Odesa were destroyed and damaged.

The hospital patients and staff were evacuated before the Russian strikes. Photos shared by Kiper showed shattered windows and damaged building facades.