06/10/2025June 10, 2025
Russian drone strikes hit maternity ward, medical facility in Odesa
One person was killed and at least four wounded after a “massive” Russian drone attack struck Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa overnight on Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities said.
The strikes hit a maternity hospital and an emergency medical facility, as well as residential buildings, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
“A 59-year-old man was killed,” Kiper posted on Telegram, adding that medics were treating four people wounded in the attacks.
The governor also said that residential buildings in the center of Odesa were destroyed and damaged.
The hospital patients and staff were evacuated before the Russian strikes. Photos shared by Kiper showed shattered windows and damaged building facades.
https://p.dw.com/p/4vfbP
06/10/2025June 10, 2025
Kyiv comes under ‘massive’ Russian drone attack, officials say
Kyiv came under a large-scale drone assault for the second consecutive day overnight on Tuesday, with explosions and gunfire echoing across the city as air defenses engaged incoming drones, Ukrainian authorities said.
“Stay in shelters! The massive attack on the capital continues,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram.
Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram that Russian “drones are simultaneously attacking several districts of the city.”
Emergency services responded to at least four districts after midnight.
Witnesses, including journalists from the French AFP and Reuters news agencies, reported hearing dozens of blasts and gunfire.
Several residential buildings and cars were damaged, and debris fell near a school. No casualties were immediately reported.
The strikes come just a day after Russia launched its largest drone barrage of the war, in what Moscow claims is in retaliation for recent Ukrainian attacks inside Russia.
The Ukrainian military urged people to seek bomb shelters, saying that the strikes were still ongoing.
https://p.dw.com/p/4vfbH
Welcome to our coverage
|
Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the port city of Odesa came under “massive” drone attacks from Russia early Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.
This follows a day after Russia launched what Ukrainian officials described as the largest drone assault since the start of the war, firing a record 479 drones overnight. Poland scrambled warplanes to secure its airspace amid the Russian drone strike.
Stay with DW for real-time news, analysis, and insights from our correspondents on the ground as we continue to cover Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
https://p.dw.com/p/4vfa4