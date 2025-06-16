06/16/2025June 16, 2025

Germany’s all-inclusive, nationwide public transport pass, known as the Deutschlandticket, has proven a popular product since its permanent introduction in May 2023. But its financing continues to be a subject of political contention.

Around 13 million people subscribe to the Deutschlandticket, which allows for unlimited travel on all regional trains and buses across Germany – with the exception of high-speed inter-city trains (ICE, IC, EC).

It currently costs €58 ($67) a month, up from €49 in 2024.

The ticket is jointly financed by the federal German government in Berlin and the 16 state governments to the tune of €3 billion ($3.5bn) per year, money which compensates regional public transport enterprises whose own travel tickets had previously been significantly more expensive.

The current financing is guaranteed by law for 2025 and the new coalition government has committed to the Deutschlandticket beyond that, but its future financing remains unclear. Some state governments want to reduce their contributions, but the transport companies argue that the current subsidies aren’t enough.

“Given the current strain on the public purse, the states can’t afford to contribute more than €1.5 billion per year,” said a spokesperson for the Bavarian Transport Ministry, calling on Berlin to increase its share.

“It’s important that we agree on a clear financing plan to provide planning security,” said Oliver Krischer (Green Party), the regional transport minister of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

“The constant discussions about the future of the Deutschlandticket and its cost are counterproductive and don’t help us move forward,” added his counterpart from the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Hermann (also of the Green Party).