06/17/2025June 17, 2025

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 15 people have been killed and 75 people have been injured following a large-scale Russian attack.

“Kyiv has faced one of the most horrific attacks. Also, overnight, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions were attacked,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

The president said there were ongoing efforts to rescue an unknown number of people trapped beneath the rubble of a residential building in the capital.

Ukraine’s military said that more than 440 drones and 32 missiles were used in the overnight bombardment.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement Tuesday that “the nature of the damage is direct hits on residential buildings. Rockets — from the upper floors to the basement.”

AP photographer Efrem Lukatsky captures the moment a Russian drone flies towards a building in Kyiv on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Image: Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo/picture alliance

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that a US citizen had been killed in the attack after being struck by shrapnel.

Klymenko told reporters at the scene that thirty apartments were destroyed in a single residential block after it was hit by a missile.

“We have 27 locations that were attacked by the enemy. We currently have over 2,000 people working there, rescuers, police, municipal

services and doctors,” Klymenko said of one of the attacks.

Ukraine’s president had been due to meet US President Donald Trump in Canada on Tuesday but the White House said Trump would be returning to Washington as the situation between Israel and Iran escalates.