06/17/2025June 17, 2025

Germany has recorded a new high in Islamophobic incidents, according to a civil society report published Tuesday by the organization Claim.

The “civil society situation report on anti-Muslim racism” documented 3,080 cases of attacks and discrimination in 2024 — a 60% increase from 1,926 cases the previous year. In 2022, there were 898 cases.

On average, more than eight incidents occurred per day. Verbal attacks made up the largest share, with 1,558 cases (nearly 56%). Another 25% were classified as discrimination, and 21% involved demeaning behavior.

The report, supported by Germany’s education, family, and interior ministries, also registered an increase in severe offenses. Claim documented two killings and 198 cases of bodily harm, including three attempted killings or serious injuries — up from zero killings and 182 bodily harm cases in 2023.

Of the incidents in 2024, 968 targeted individuals, while 261 involved groups and 72 affected religious institutions, mainly mosques. In 71% of cases where gender was recorded, the victims were women.

According to Claim, anti-Muslim incidents surged after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel — mirroring a rise in antisemitic incidents.

“This report is shocking,” said Rima Hanano, Claim’s co-executive director. She described the findings as a “new dimension” and a “warning sign,” highlighting a rise not only in the number of incidents but also in the normalization, escalation, and brutality of anti-Muslim racism.