Steinmeier says antisemitism threatens Germany’s peace with itself
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has expressed shame over rising antisemitism in Germany, warning that it threatens both the country’s identity and its democratic values.
“Jews are once again asking themselves whether they are actually safe in the country of the perpetrators of the past,” Steinmeier said in a greeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Leo Baeck Institute. “This shames me and makes me angry.”
Founded in 1955 by prominent Jewish intellectuals such as Hannah Arendt, Martin Buber, Max Grunewald, and Robert Weltsch, the Leo Baeck Institute preserves the German-language Jewish cultural heritage nearly eradicated by the Nazis.
Named after Holocaust survivor Rabbi Leo Baeck, the institute now operates branches in Jerusalem, London, New York, and Berlin, with tens of thousands of works available in its library.
East Germany victims’ commissioner publishes annual report on lasting trauma
Almost 35 years after reunification, the commissioner for victims of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany, which ruled East Germany, is set to present her annual report on victims of the regime.
Evelyn Zupke’s analysis focuses on those who were politically persecuted in the country, some of whom still suffer from health problems today.
It also addresses the long-term management of the party dictatorship and its consequences.
According to previous information, Zupke estimates there was a six-figure number of victims, including 250,000 victims of imprisonment alone and up to 100,000 people who were housed in youth work camps as juveniles.
Berlin mayor honors victims of 1953 East German uprising
Berlin is commemorating the victims of the East German uprising of June 17, 1953, on its 72nd anniversary.
More than a million people took to the streets at the time. They demanded democracy, free elections, and German unity. At least 55 people were killed and 15,000 arrested during the violent crackdown.
In a statement, the German capital’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner paid tribute to the “courageous women and men” who stood up for democracy and freedom in East Berlin and across the former communist republic.
“Democracy and freedom are not a given — they must be defended and experienced every day,” Wegner said.
“Especially in these times, when our democracy is under threat from many sides, remembrance of the victims of the freedom movement is more important than ever.”
Wegner is set to attend a federal memorial ceremony for victims of the crackdown against the uprising, followed by a wreath-laying at the monument marking the site of the historical event.
