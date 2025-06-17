Skip next section Steinmeier says antisemitism threatens Germany’s peace with itself

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has expressed shame over rising antisemitism in Germany, warning that it threatens both the country’s identity and its democratic values.

“Jews are once again asking themselves whether they are actually safe in the country of the perpetrators of the past,” Steinmeier said in a greeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Leo Baeck Institute. “This shames me and makes me angry.”

Founded in 1955 by prominent Jewish intellectuals such as Hannah Arendt, Martin Buber, Max Grunewald, and Robert Weltsch, the Leo Baeck Institute preserves the German-language Jewish cultural heritage nearly eradicated by the Nazis.

Named after Holocaust survivor Rabbi Leo Baeck, the institute now operates branches in Jerusalem, London, New York, and Berlin, with tens of thousands of works available in its library.