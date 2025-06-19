06/19/2025June 19, 2025

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty expressed concern to German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt about freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly in Germany over protests related to the war in Gaza.

In a letter dated June 6 but made public Thursday, he cited reports of police using excessive force against demonstrators, including minors.

“The use of force by law enforcement officials including during protests must comply with the principles of non-discrimination, legality, necessity and proportionality, and precaution,” he wrote.

O’Flaherty also noted that restrictions on events, symbols, or other forms of expression in this context.

He said governments have very limited grounds to restrict political speech or public debate, unless it incites violence, and must assess each case individually.

The human rights commissioner also pointed to reports that Germany justified some restrictions on rights as part of an effort to prevention of antisemitism.

“I note with concern reports indicating that the working definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) has been interpreted by some German authorities in ways which lead to the blanket classification of criticism of Israel as antisemitic,” he said.

“In that regard, I urge you to be vigilant that the IHRA working definition is not distorted, instrumentalised or misapplied to stifle freedom of expression and legitimate criticism, including of the state of Israel.”

DW has requested comment from Dobrindt and will update this story if a response is received.

The Council of Europe is a Strasbourg-based international human rights organization that protects human rights, democracy and the rule of law. It is not a part of the European Union.