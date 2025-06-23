Skip next section Russia launched over 350 drones, says Ukraine

06/23/2025June 23, 2025

Russia launched a total of 352 drones and 16 missiles overnight to target Ukrainian territory, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in social media posts on Monday.

“The main direction of impact is the city of Kyiv,” the statement said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the attacks also involved 159 Russian-Iranian Shahed drones.

“In total, 352 drones were launched, including 159 Shaheds just overnight,” he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy added that preliminary reports indicate the use of ballistic weapons from North Korea.

The information could not be independently verified.

The attacks reportedly began from 8 pm local time (7pm CET) on Sunday.

Ukrainian defense forces repelled the air attack, the General Staff said.