Zelenskyy signs off on Ukraine's withdrawing from anti-landmine treaty

06/29/2025June 29, 2025

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a decree putting his country on track to leave the anti-landmine Ottawa Convention, according to a document published on a presidential website.

“I hereby decree … to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated June 29, 2025 on Ukraine’s withdrawal” from the Ottawa convention, Zelenskyy said.

The decision to quit the convention must be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament and communicated to the United Nations before going into effect.

Ukraine’s move follows similar steps recently taken by the Baltic States and Poland.

The 1997 Ottawa treaty bans the use, production, stockpiling and transfer of anti-personnel landmines in an effort to protect civilians from explosives that can maim or kill long after the fighting has ended.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its offensive operations in Ukraine and seized more territory, exploiting its significant advantage in manpower.