Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jet in raids, pilot killed
A Ukrainian pilot has been killed and his F-16 fighter jet lost as Ukraine’s military forces worked to repel a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack.
Ukraine’s military confirmed the loss on Sunday morning.
This is the third such loss of an F-16 fighter jet since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the military said.
“The pilot used all of his onboard weapons and shot down seven air targets. While shooting down the last one, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude,” Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
The pilot flew the jet away from civilian settlements and did not have time to eject to save himself, the message read.
Russia launches massive drone, missile strikes deep into Ukraine
Russia launched a fresh wave attack on Ukraine overnight, targeting the country’s central, southern and western region. Some 500 aerial weapons were deployed including drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s military said.
At least three people were injured and there were reports of damaged houses and other infrastructure.
Air raid sirens sounded across the country, including the western region which is considerably far from the Russian front lines.
“To repel the massive attack, all available means of the defense forces that can operate on enemy air assets were deployed,” Ukraine’s military said.
Reports cited the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces saying they scrambled fighter jets and activated ground-based air defenses in response to the raids in Ukraine which were close to Poland’s border.
This comes after Ukraine’s air force had warned of an attack involving Russian bombers and drones on Saturday evening.
RBK-Ukraine, a local news agency, reported explosions in Kyiv overnight.
Ukraine’s military said Russia had launched some 477 drones and 60 missiles but that 211 of the drones and 38 of the missiles had been intercepted and destroyed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, once again, has said he is ready for a round of peace talks with Ukraine. This would be the third such round of talks, should they materialize. Meanwhile, Russia continued to strike parts of Ukraine with drones and missiles.
US President Donald Trump said he believed something could soon happen that could bring Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end, referencing a recent phone call with Putin but providing no further details.
