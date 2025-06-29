Skip next section Heat warnings in place in Germany as heatwave approaches

06/29/2025June 29, 2025

Amid a continent-wide heatwave that is set to worsen in the coming days, the German Weather Service issued heat warnings for southern and western areas of Germany, with peaks of 39 degrees Celsius expected on Wednesday.

Alerts were in place from 11 am (9 am GMT) in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.

“Avoid the heat if possible, drink enough water and keep indoor spaces cool,” the weather service said.

On Monday, Germany’s southern regions could see temperatures reach 35 degrees, with summer storms likely in Alpine areas and the Black Forest.

The heatwave is then likely to subside, bringing cooler, stormy weather to many regions.

Southern Europe is currently experiencing a serious heatwave, with temperatures in Spain reaching over 40 degrees.