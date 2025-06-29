06/29/2025June 29, 2025
Heat warnings in place in Germany as heatwave approaches
Amid a continent-wide heatwave that is set to worsen in the coming days, the German Weather Service issued heat warnings for southern and western areas of Germany, with peaks of 39 degrees Celsius expected on Wednesday.
Alerts were in place from 11 am (9 am GMT) in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.
“Avoid the heat if possible, drink enough water and keep indoor spaces cool,” the weather service said.
On Monday, Germany’s southern regions could see temperatures reach 35 degrees, with summer storms likely in Alpine areas and the Black Forest.
The heatwave is then likely to subside, bringing cooler, stormy weather to many regions.
Southern Europe is currently experiencing a serious heatwave, with temperatures in Spain reaching over 40 degrees.
06/29/2025June 29, 2025
Social Democrats call for ban on far-right AfD party
At the close of its three-day congress in Berlin, Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) passed a motion calling for preparations to ban the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
“The moment at which domestic intelligence says this is a confirmed right-wing extremist party, there is no more room for tactics,” said party co-leader Lars Klingbeil.
He also serves as Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor in Friedrich Merz’s government.
The motion, put forward by the SPD, calls on the relevant constitutional bodies to lay the groundwork for filing a case to declare the anti-immigrant AfD unconstitutional.
“Now is the time for the constitutional bodies entitled to do so to create the conditions for immediately filing a motion to determine the unconstitutionality of the AfD,” the text reads.
Calls to ban the AFD intensified after Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), reclassified the party in May as a “confirmed right-wing extremist” group, enabling expanded surveillance.
However, this designation has been suspended pending a legal challenge by the AfD, meaning the agency will now treat the party as a “suspected” case until the Cologne Administrative Court reaches a decision.
06/29/2025June 29, 2025
Magdeburg hosts first German dachshund racing competition
The finals of the first German dachshund racing contest took place in the eastern city of Magdeburg, the capital of the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The short-legged dogs were encouraged to run the 40-meter course with the help of whistles, toys, and treats.
A total of 220 dogs were entered in the competition, which began on Saturday.
Each dog was managed by teams of two people: one held the dog at the start, while the other shouted encouragement at the finish line.
Eight dogs competed in each heat. The different classes racing included miniature and other classes, along with the standard breed.
The dachshund breed is believed to date back to the early 18th century. They may have been bred to hunt badgers, though this is disputed.
06/29/2025June 29, 2025
Dobrindt supports Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear program
During an unexpected visit to Tel Aviv on Sunday, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt offered unqualified support for Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear weapons program.
“Iran has been destabilizing this region for years, for decades, one has to say, with its support for terrorist groups to the north, to the south, to the east of Israel,” he said.
Dobrindt added that the Iranian nuclear program is “a real threat to Israel’s right to exist and a threat to Europe as well.”
The German minster said that Tehran had received a clear message that Israel, the United States, and other allies like Germany could not tolerate research on or construction of nuclear weapons.
Tehran insists that its nuclear program is for purely civilian purposes.
Dobrindt made these comments while visiting the site of a deadly Iranian missile attack in Bat Yam with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
He described the attack as an assault on the civilian population and expressed his belief that Iran would use any nuclear bomb it developed against Israel.
Dobrindt said that Germany would continue to do all it could to secure Israel’s existence.
06/29/2025June 29, 2025
CSU leader Markus Söder voices support for German “Iron Dome”
Markus Söder, Bavaria’s state premier and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), called for the acquisition of thousands of drones, new missile systems, and a German version of the “Iron Dome” consisting of 2,000 Patriot systems to protect against potential attacks.
“Germany needs a protective shield with precision weapons,” Söder told Bild am Sonntag newspaper, adding that this would include a modern drone army of 100,000 drones and a defense shield similar to Israel’s “Iron Dome.”
“We should cooperate with Ukraine and Israel and use their experience,” CSU leader said.
In addition to drones, Söder called for 300 new battle tanks, 500 infantry fighting vehicles, 35 additional Eurofighter warplanes, and 1,000 more Taurus cruise missiles. He also called for the Bundeswehr to have its own satellites.
