Wildfire breaks out in Dresden
A wildfire broke out in the largest forest in the city of Dresden in Germany’s eastern Saxony state.
Around one hectare of forest went ablaze, with the fire already largely being under control.
Twenty-six firefighter teams are on site and have already managed to reduce the fire to about 8,000 square meters, the local fire brigades told local outlet Tag24.
https://p.dw.com/p/4wiZb
07/01/2025July 1, 2025
Education trade unions call for heat protection measures
In light of the heat wave in Germany, with expected temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius, education trade unions have called for nationwide heat protection regulations in schools.
“There must be uniform occupational health and safety regulations for students and school employees,” said Anja Bensinger-Stolze, a board member of the Education and Science Union (GEW), in an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) newspapers.
In addition to modernizing schools with green roofs and shade sails, Bensinger-Stolze continued, a “nationwide supply of free drinking water” is necessary for all children, young people, and employees.
Additionally, first aid and safety training on how to deal with heat must be offered across the board, she added.
Gerhard Brand, the head of the Association for Education and Upbringing (VBE), suggested that spaces outside the school should be used more often during hot times of the year “if it fits with the curriculum.”
Brand also believes that school authorities have a duty to equip existing school buildings so “learning can be guaranteed even during high outside temperatures.”
https://p.dw.com/p/4wiLh
07/01/2025July 1, 2025
German hospitals demand more money for retrofitting
Due to the ongoing heat wave, German hospitals are requesting additional funding to retrofit clinics.
“Severe heat poses challenges for hospitals and staff. Due to a lack of investment funds, only a few hospitals have air-conditioned rooms, offices, and waiting rooms,” said Gerald Gaß, the head of the German Hospital Federation (DKG), in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper.
“In the long term, we need a climate protection and adaptation program to renovate old buildings,” he said, adding that this is the only way clinics can protect patients and staff from the consequences of climate change.
Currently, hospitals rely on measures such as shading facades and cooling packs, Gaß explained.
Europe is currently experiencing an early and extreme heat wave. Temperatures as high as 40 degrees are expected in Germany by the middle of the week.
https://p.dw.com/p/4wiPd
Welcome to our coverage
Guten Tag, and welcome to DW’s coverage of developments in Germany, from sunny Bonn where we have been feeling the current heatwave that looks set to continue through Tuesday.
Temperatures across Germany are set to rise. According to the German Weather Service, it will peak on Wednesday, with local temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and widespread temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will receive Luxembourg’s Prime Minister, Luc Frieden, in Berlin on Tuesday.
The meeting will begin with a reception and military honors at the Federal Chancellery, followed by talks expected to cover foreign and European policy issues, as well as bilateral cooperation.
For all of the latest news from Germany, stay tuned here.
https://p.dw.com/p/4wiLf