Education trade unions call for heat protection measures

07/01/2025July 1, 2025

In light of the heat wave in Germany, with expected temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius, education trade unions have called for nationwide heat protection regulations in schools.

“There must be uniform occupational health and safety regulations for students and school employees,” said Anja Bensinger-Stolze, a board member of the Education and Science Union (GEW), in an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) newspapers.

In addition to modernizing schools with green roofs and shade sails, Bensinger-Stolze continued, a “nationwide supply of free drinking water” is necessary for all children, young people, and employees.

Additionally, first aid and safety training on how to deal with heat must be offered across the board, she added.

Gerhard Brand, the head of the Association for Education and Upbringing (VBE), suggested that spaces outside the school should be used more often during hot times of the year “if it fits with the curriculum.”

Brand also believes that school authorities have a duty to equip existing school buildings so “learning can be guaranteed even during high outside temperatures.”