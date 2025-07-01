Skip next section Police shoot man dead after Stuttgart bar altercation

Following an altercation in a bar in Stuttgart, police shot an 18-year-old in the upper body, who died on the spot, despite resuscitation attempts.

The 18-year-old is said to have injured a 29-year-old man in the neck with a sharp object, according to police and the public prosecutor’s office in the state capital of Baden-Württemberg. The suspect then fled while the victim was taken to hospital.

The suspect was then confronted by a police officer in a backyard.

The exact sequence of events is the subject of an ongoing investigation, the statement continued. The investigation into the use of firearms has been taken over by the State Office of Criminal Investigation.

Stuttgart is the capital city of the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg.