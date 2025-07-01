Skip next section German minister calls climate change biggest social issue

German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider has called climate change the biggest social issue of the 21st century as Europe — including Germany — struggles through a heat wave.

“If one considers that the richest 1% of the global population causes as much in greenhouse gas emissions as the poorest two-thirds taken together, this poses serious questions of distribution,” Schneider said.

He argued the heat was exposing social inequality. “People with less money are able to protect themselves less well against the consequences of heat. Poor people more frequently live on busy roads and in densely built homes where heat builds up,” the minister said, noting that those with money can afford air-conditioning or cooling gardens.

Schneider said the federal government was supporting local authorities and social institutions with advice and funding to expand cooling measures. He said €73.5 million ($86.5 million) had been approved for almost 500 projects since 2020, with at least €11.5 million available for this year and next.