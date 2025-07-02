Skip next section Dozens rescued from German train

07/02/2025July 2, 2025

Some 48 passengers had to be rescued from a train in the town of Elsfleth in northern Germany on Tuesday evening after it became stuck on a rail bridge.

The train was forced to make the unplanned stop due to a technical fault, which also caused the air conditioning to work at limited capacity.

As the carriages became hotter and hotter, the passengers called the local emergency rescue services, who were able to extract them from the bridge.

State police and ambulances rushed to the site to attend to the passengers and crew. Two teenage passengers had to be taken to a local hospital but no one was seriously hurt.