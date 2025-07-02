Skip next section US suspends some missile shipments to Ukraine

07/02/2025July 2, 2025

The Pentagon has halted some weapons shipments to Ukraine over concerns that US stockpiles have fallen too low.

“This decision was made to put America’s interests first following a review of our nation’s military support and assistance to other countries across the globe,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

The move represents a blow to Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s missile and drone attacks.

In addition to ramping up air attacks across Ukraine, Russian forces, which already control about a fifth of Ukraine, continue to advance gradually.

They have gained ground in recent weeks in Ukraine’s southeastern regions of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk.

Among the weapons shipments halted by the US are air defense interceptors to help knock down Russian drones and projectiles, and other precision munitions, Reuters news agency reported, citing two people familiar with the decision.

The US has so far provided Ukraine over $66 billion (€56 billion) worth of weapons and military assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.