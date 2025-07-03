Trump holds phone call with Putin
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he would speak with the Russian President on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. (14:00 UTC).
“Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
He did not give any details on what they would discuss.
Trump’s phone call with Putin comes as the Pentagon confirmed earlier this week that it is pausing shipment of some weapons to Ukraine.
Trump is also expected to discuss the US’s pause in weapons deliveries with Zelenskyy on Friday.
Two killed and several wounded in Russian attacks on Ukrainian city of Poltava
Two people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Poltava were killed after Russian attacks, officials said Thursday.
The Ukrainian army reported there were “dead and wounded” in the strikes.
The emergency services posted images of buildings on fire and rescue workers at the scene of the attack.
“Two people were killed and 10 were wounded,” the emergency services said.
Russia has increased its drone and missile bombardments on Ukraine as peace talks stutter and concerns grow over US support for Ukraine.
Deputy chief of Russian Navy killed in Ukrainian missile attack
The deputy chief of the Russian Navy, Major General Mikhail Gudkov, has been killed by a Ukrainian missile attack in the Kursk region, a Russian official said Thursday.
Gudkov, 42, had served in the military since 2000 and was made “Hero of the Russian Federation” by President Vladimir Putin in 2023 — the Kremlin’s highest honor.
He is one of the most senior Russian military officers to have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“During combat operations in one of the border areas of the Kursk region on July 2, 2025… Major General Mikhail Evgenievich Gudkov was killed,” Russia’s state RIA news agency quoted Moscow’s defense ministry as saying.
Zelenskyy to meet Danish prime minister and European Commission president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on Thursday as the Nordic country launched its European Union presidency.
Zelenskyy, who landed in Denmark’s second largest city, Aarhus, is due to hold talks with
Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both staunch backers of Ukraine as it continues its attempts to fend off Russia’s invasion.
Zelenskyy’s trip comes after the Trump administration decided to halt some arms shipments to Ukraine.
“Ukraine belongs in the EU. It is in the interest of both Denmark and Europe. Therefore, the Danish Presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on its path towards EU membership,” Frederiksen said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Zelenskyy posted on X: “At the working level, Ukraine and the US are clarifying all the details of defense support, including air defense. One way or another, we must ensure protection for our people. There were also discussions about the next steps in relations with the EU, during Denmark’s six-month Presidency. We’re also working with Denmark and other partners on new agreements for arms production, including joint manufacturing, and preparing updates on interceptor drones.”
Fredericksen’s government has invested in Ukraine’s defense industry and has invited Ukrainian companies to set up shop on safer ground in Denmark.
During his visit to Denmark, Zelenskyy is also set to discuss cooperation in the defense industry and new sanctions against Russia.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Denmark harnessing relations with the Nordic nation, while he will also meet with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
Meanwhile, the deputy chief of the Russian Navy, Major General Mikhail Gudkov, has been killed by a Ukrainian missile attack in the Kursk border region.
