07/03/2025 July 3, 2025 Trump holds phone call with Putin

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he would speak with the Russian President on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. (14:00 UTC).

“Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He did not give any details on what they would discuss.

Trump’s phone call with Putin comes as the Pentagon confirmed earlier this week that it is pausing shipment of some weapons to Ukraine.

Trump is also expected to discuss the US’s pause in weapons deliveries with Zelenskyy on Friday.