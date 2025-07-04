Skip next section Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles

07/04/2025July 4, 2025

Ukraine’s air force said Russia’s overnight aerial bombardment involved 550 missiles and drones.

Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, the air force said, adding that air defence units had downed 268 drones and two missiles.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said the attack was timed to follow the latest phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“Right after Putin spoke with President Trump. And he does it on purpose. Enough of waiting! Putin clearly shows his complete disregard for the United States and everyone who has called for an end to the war,” Sybiga wrote on social media.