07/04/2025July 4, 2025

Our correspondent in Kyiv, Jan-Philipp Scholz, is telling us he woke up shortly after midnight due to the sound of a loud impact from the attack, which continued until around 4:30 a.m.

Several districts have been hit in the attack, especially in Kyiv’s north and west.

So far, there is reported damage to buildings, a school, a medical center, and a lot of transport infrastructure.

Scholz said city officials warned residents not to open their windows due to some chemicals in the air, “and indeed there is a strong smell here in Kyiv this morning.”

What particularly worries a lot of observers is that none of the ballistic missiles were confirmed to have been intercepted, he added.

We’ll hear more from Scholz in Kyiv throughout the day.