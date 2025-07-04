07/04/2025July 4, 2025
Kyiv authorities report massive Russian drone attack
Kyiv came under heavy drone attack overnight, with Russian forces striking at least 13 locations across the Ukrainian capital.
Ukraine’s air defenses were active for hours and explosions echoed across the city.
At least 14 people were injured, 12 of them hospitalized, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Officials say residential areas were targeted, with fires breaking out in at least two districts.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the Russian military launched at least one Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missile. They also fired ballistic missiles in two waves at targets in Kyiv and nearby areas.
Trump claims US ’emptied out’ its arsenal to arm Ukraine
President Donald Trump says the US gave Ukraine too many weapons under President Joe Biden, claiming the country has “emptied out” its own supply.
“We’re giving weapons, but we’ve given so many weapons. But we are giving weapons. And we’re working with them and trying to help them, but we haven’t. You know, Biden emptied out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves,” he said.
Trump’s statement comes after a pause in some weapons shipments, including Patriot missiles and precision-guided artillery, to Ukraine as Russia steps up its offensive.
The halt caught Kyiv off guard. Ukrainian leaders summoned the acting US envoy on Wednesday, warning that the delay could weaken their defenses.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he hopes to speak with Trump in the coming days to clarify the situation.
“I hope that maybe tomorrow, or close days, these days, I will speak about it with President Trump,” he said on Thursday.
The Pentagon has not said when full deliveries might resume..
Welcome to our coverage
It’s now been 861 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Overnight, Kyiv came under a sustained drone attack, with explosions reported across the city.
This comes even as Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is open to further talks with Ukraine.
He told US President Donald Trump this during an hour-long phone discussion on Thursday.
The US president said the conversation didn’t lead to any breakthroughs. Putin was adamant that Moscow would not “give up” on its goals in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping to speak with Trump on Friday, particularly about the recent pause in some US weapons shipments to Ukraine.
