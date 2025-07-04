Skip next section Kyiv authorities report massive Russian drone attack

Kyiv came under heavy drone attack overnight, with Russian forces striking at least 13 locations across the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine’s air defenses were active for hours and explosions echoed across the city.

At least 14 people were injured, 12 of them hospitalized, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Officials say residential areas were targeted, with fires breaking out in at least two districts.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the Russian military launched at least one Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missile. They also fired ballistic missiles in two waves at targets in Kyiv and nearby areas.