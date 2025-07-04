Skip next section Moldova in EU ‘no longer a distant dream’ — Sandu

President Maia Sandu said that the summit in Chisinau shows that ‘Moldova matters’ to the EU Image: Vladislav Culiomza/REUTERS

Moldovan President Maia Sandu struck an optimistic note on Moldova’s bid for EU membership in remarks following the talks in Chisinau.

“For the first time, we are being seen as a natural part of the European family,” Sandu said.

She said that the talks show “that our country’s accession to the EU is already underway — it’s no longer a distant dream or a vague promise.”

“Through this summit, the European Union is sending a clear message: Moldova matters,” she said.

Sandu said that Moldova’s accession had the full report of all of the bloc’s 27 member states.

She said that the EU would invest some €1.9 billion (around $2.24 billion) in Moldova in the coming years, including an initial tranche dedicated to repairing the country’s roads.