Interior minister says spat over judicial appointments doesn't weaken Constitutional Court

07/12/2025July 12, 2025

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Saturday said recent parliamentary wrangling within the ruling coalition over the appointment of judges to the Federal Constitutional Court do not weaken the institution.

Dobrindt, of Bavaria’s conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), was reacting to criticism by opposition parties but also from coalition partner Social Democrats (SPD) who accused the CDU/CSU of “deliberately dismantling our highest German court and our democratic institutions.”

Speaking with radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk (DLF), Dobrindt said, “I don’t see any damage to the Federal Constitutional Court at all.”

Germany’s Bundestag had been scheduled to vote on three appointments to the bench on Friday but the vote was torpedoed when the conservative CDU/CSU bloc unexpectedly withdrew support for a candidate put forth by the SPD over plagiarism accusations.