Trump says to send weapons to NATO for Ukraine

07/14/2025July 14, 2025

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump announced sending weapons to the military alliance to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“We’re going to make top-of-the-line weapons, and they’ll be sent to NATO,” Trump said, adding that the cost of the weapons would be covered by the alliance, rather than US taxpayers.

“This is billions of dollars worth of military equipment is going to be purchased from the United States, going to NATO,” Trump said. “And that’s going to be quickly distributed to the battlefield.”

Rutte said Ukraine would get “massive numbers” of weapons under the deal, including Patriot anti-missile batteries.