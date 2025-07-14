Skip next section Putin’s envoy says Russia-US dialogue to continue

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, stated that dialogue between Russia and the United States would persist despite seemingly growing tensions between the two powers.

“This dialogue will continue — despite the titanic efforts to disrupt it by all means possible,” Dmitriev said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The official made the comments after US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Putin over Russia’s invasion and announced that the US would send Patriot air defense system missiles to Ukraine.

Trump had made rapproachement with Moscow and a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine a major pillar of his campaign for election as US president, but has in recent weeks increasingly vented his frustration with the apparent lack of progress on peace talks and Russia’s continued aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

Trump is expected to deliver a “major statement” on Russia on Monday, having previously hinted he was open to slapping Moscow with further sanctions.

Earlier this year, Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, met with Trump’s special envoy, Steven Witkoff, when Witkoff visited Russia. Dmitriev also attended Witkoff’s meeting with Putin.