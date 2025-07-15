07/15/2025July 15, 2025

Rasmussen also said he is ‘optimistic’ that the EU will agree on more Russian sanctions Image: Yves Herman/REUTERS

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, speaking to reporters upon his arrival at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, has said his country is ready to purchase US weapons for Ukraine.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US would sell weapons, including Patriot missiles, to NATO countries, who would then provide them to Kyiv.

“I am proud to say we’re the biggest supporter of Ukraine per capita, so of course we’re willing to do that,” Rasmussen said, adding that “it goes hand in hand with the Danish Model.”

The Danish Model is a mechanism to provide direct support for Ukraine’s defense industry

Ukraine says the mechanism will provide a total of €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in 2025, some of which will be sourced from profits generated by seized Russian assets.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Denmark has provided approximately €9 billion in military support and around €867 million in civilian contribution, according to Denmark’s foreign ministry.

Rasmussen clarified that while Denmark does not have any of its own Patriot missiles, his government should “lean into that” and “provide the money” to purchase the highly advanced missile defense systems.

“We must work out the details,” Rasmussen explained. But, he added, it is “important we have American readiness to deliver these weapons.”

The Danish minister also said Trump’s new messaging on Russia and Ukraine is “very, very important in terms of accepting providing weapons, but also the sanctions scheme.”

