07/15/2025July 15, 2025

More now on the Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, which Russian authorities say left 18 people injured.

Russia says it shot down 55 Ukrainian drones over five regions in the country’s south and southwestern regions.

The falling debris damaged homes and commercial buildings in Voronezh, where 16 people were injured.

“Sixteen people, including a teenager, were hurt as a result of the attack,” Voronezh regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.

Gusev said most of the injuries were minor, involving cuts and shrapnel wounds. “But there are also injuries of a different nature and serious cases,” he added. “One man is in a coma, another has a lung injury.”

Unverified video shared by a Telegram channel with ties to Russia’s security services showed an airborne object smashing into a building on a residential street in Voronezh, the regional capital city. The crash ignited a large fireball.

Voronezh’s mayor Sergei Petrin said a kindergarten was damaged.

In the neighboring region of Lipetsk, a drone crashed into an industrial area of the city of Yelets, leaving one person injured, Lipetsk governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.

In Bryansk, a region which borders Ukraine and Belarus, one woman was injured in a drone attack on Sluchevsk village, according to Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz.