In a reversal of a trend, people in Germany are driving more again.

According to data from the the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), personal cars registered in Germany covered 594 billion kilometers (360 billion miles) in 2024, roughly four times the distance from Earth and to the sun.

This was 3 billion kilometers more than the previous year and the first increase since 2018. Prior to this, domestic car mileage had fallen five times in a row. In 2018, it was just under 631 billion kilometers.

However, the average distance driven per car fell again in 2024 — marking at least the tenth consecutive decline. According to the KBA, the figure was 12,309 kilometers — 11 fewer than in 2023. The total distance covered increased due to the higher number of vehicles.

The vast majority of the last year’s driving distance was covered by combustion vehicles. Gasoline vehicles accounted for approximately 283 billion kilometers and diesel vehicles for about 230 billion. Other types, such as electric cars, hybrids, and gas-powered vehicles, accounted for the remaining kilometers but were not reported separately.

In 2024, petrol cars were driven an average of 9,555 kilometers, while diesel cars were driven an average of 16,984 kilometers. Diesel cars are particularly popular with frequent drivers because, from a certain annual mileage, their purchase is usually worthwhile, as the lower consumption and cheaper fuel compensate for the higher acquisition costs and vehicle tax.