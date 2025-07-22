Skip next section Israeli top diplomat arrives in Kyiv

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar arrived on Tuesday in Kyiv, where he is scheduled to hold meetings with several Ukrainian top officials.

Saar is due to stay in Ukraine until Wednesday.

He is scheduled to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as well as the local Jewish community, the Times of Israel cited a Ukrainian diplomatic source as saying.

Saar is the most senior Israeli official to visit Ukraine since his predecessor, current Energy Minister Eli Cohen, visited in February 2023.