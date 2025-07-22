Skip next section Ukraine’s new PM seeks fresh IMF loan for defense budget: Bloomberg

07/22/2025July 22, 2025

Ukraine’s new Prime MinisterYulia Svyrydenko said she will likely seek fresh financing from the International Monetray Fund to cushion the country’s fiscal needs in its defense of Russia’s war, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report outlined that global donors have so far only earmarked half of the estimated $75 billion (€ 64.18 billion) budget that the war-strained country requires over the next two years.

With the IMF’s roughly $16 billion (€13.69 illion) loan program set to expire in 2027, new discussions will likely be held at a lender’s review planned for August, especially since the end to the war is not in sight, she told the media house.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s Defense Minister took to messaging app Telegram, saying the country will need at least $120 billion (€102.68 billion) for defense spending next year and that negotiations were ongoing with NATO and the EU over $60 billion (€51.34 billion) in funding from partners.