Ukraine retrieves over 1,000 POWs from Russia, Zelenskyy says

07/23/2025July 23, 2025

Kyiv on Wednesday brought back over 1,000 prisoners of war from Russia, as part of an exchange agreed in Istanbul, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Seriously ill and severely wounded defenders are returning home,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “For a thousand families, this means the joy of embracing their loved ones again. I am grateful to everyone who contributed to this effort.”

Many of those returned on Wednesday had been imprisoned for over three years, Zelenskyy added, vowing that they will all receive the necessary support and medical assistance.

“Bringing all our people back is a priority for the state. And we will continue doing everything possible to ensure that every one of our people returns from captivity,” the Ukrainian president wrote.