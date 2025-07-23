07/23/2025July 23, 2025

Protesters urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the bill Image: Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu/picture alliance

Thousands of people gathered in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine late on Tuesday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a controversial bill to limit the autonomy of two anti-corruption bodies.

The changes grant the prosecutor general new authority over investigations and cases handled by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Critics, including some EU officials, say the move will significantly weaken the independence of the two agencies and give Zelenskyy’s circle greater sway over investigations.

“In effect, if this bill becomes law, the head of SAPO will become a nominal figure, while NABU will lose its independence and turn into a subdivision of the prosecutor general’s office,” the two agencies said in a joint statement on Telegram.

Tuesday’s protest was unusual as most other wartime rallies focused on securing the return of captured soldiers or missing people.

The protesters held signs that read “Veto the law” and “Protect the anti-corruption system, protect Ukraine’s future,” among other slogans.

“Corruption is a problem in any country, and it must always be fought,” said Ihor Lachenkov, a blogger and activist who urged more than a million online followers to join the protests.

“Ukraine has far fewer resources than Russia in this war,” he said. “If we misuse them, or worse, allow them to end up in the pockets of thieves, our chances of victory diminish. All our resources must go toward the fight.”