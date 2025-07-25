Skip next section Starlink satellite system suffers brief outage overnight

The Starlink systems used by Ukrainian military units were down for two and a half hours overnight, a senior commander said, part of a global issue that disrupted the satellite internet provider.

Starlink experienced one of its biggest international outages when an internal software failure knocked tens of thousands of users offline.

Ukrainian forces heavily rely on SpaceX’s Starlink terminals for battlefield communications and drone operations because they have proven resistant to espionage and signal jamming throughout the war against Russia.

“Starlink is down across the entire front,” Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, wrote on Telegram at 22:41 (21:41 CEST, 19:41 GMT) on Thursday.

He updated his post later to say that by about 01:05 on Friday morning the issue had been resolved. Brovdi said the incident highlighted the risks of relying on these systems and called for more diverse communication and connectivity methods.

“Combat missions were performed without a (video) feed, battlefield reconnaissance was done with strike (drones),” Brovdi wrote.

While Starlink does not operate in Russia, Ukrainian officials say that Moscow’s troops are also widely using the systems on the frontlines in Ukraine.