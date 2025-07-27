Skip next section German train derailment: What we know so far

At least three people died when a regional train carrying some 100 passengers derailed in southwestern Germany.

Around 50 people are injured, 25 of these severely, according to dpa news agency and state broadcaster SWR, citing a regional district fire chief.

The regional express train departed Sigmaringen and was traveling to Ulm when at least two carriages of a regional train partially derailed in a forested area at around 6:10 p.m. (1610 GMT).

The accident site is about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of Ulm, which is located on the border with the German state of Bavaria.