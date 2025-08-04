Skip next section German lawmakers call for more scrutiny against unemployment benefit fraud

Lawmakers from Germany’s governing coalition are calling for tougher measures against unemployment benefit fraud, amid growing concerns over rising costs.

“Those who exploit the system must be met with clear sanctions,” Dirk Wiese, the parliamentary secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) media group.

Wiese said he believes changes to the basic income support scheme, known as Bürgergeld, were necessary. The SPD politician also stressed that the majority of those who seek financial help while not working want to be in employment. Wiese said he wants to see an increase to the minimum wage.

Tilman Kuban, a lawmaker for the conservative Christian Democrats, which leads Germany’s coalition along with the SPD, also called for more scrutiny regarding unemployment benefit.

“The new basic income can only be for those who really need help – not for those who don’t want to work,” he told RND.

In 2024, the state paid out some €46.9 billion ($54.3 billion) in basic unemployment support to around 5.5 million people. That was around €4 billion more than in 2023, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs.