Skip next section Klingbeil calls for stronger coordination on tariffs ahead of US talks

08/04/2025August 4, 2025

The German Finance Minister is on a one-day visit to Washington Image: Drew Angerer/AFP

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has urged closer international cooperation as he prepares to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Monday, following the European Union’s recent tariff deal with President Donald Trump.

“I think that our weaknesses have already been exposed in the dispute with the Americans over customs duties,” Klingbeil said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio ahead of the visit.

He called for deeper coordination with other key partners such as Canada and the United Kingdom, adding, “We must become stronger.”

The EU and the US reached a compromise late last month after prolonged trade tensions.

The deal, brokered by Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, sets a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the US — down from a previously threatened 30%.

Klingbeil welcomed the agreement but said critical details still needed clarification. He admitted he had hoped for a more favorable outcome and stressed that his priority now was to protect German jobs and industries, particularly in the steel sector.

He also raised questions about elements of the agreement, including its impact on steel exports and the possibility of a quota system.