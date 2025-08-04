Skip next section Only 16% of Germans would ‘definitely’ fight for country: study

08/04/2025August 4, 2025

Around one in six Germans say they would join the military in the event of a conflict or a call to arms, a new survey revealed on Monday.

Conducted by the research institute Forsa for the RND media group, the poll recorded that 16% of participants said they would “definitely” fight, while another 22% said they would “probably” do so.

However, 59% said they would “probably not” or definitely not be willing to defend Germany in the event of an attack. Among women, that reluctance is 72%.

More than one in four respondents (27%) said they considered a military attack on Germany within the next five years to be very or somewhat likely.

Meanwhile, 59% of respondents said they felt it was likely that Germany would have to provide military assistance to another NATO member.

Around 1,000 citizens took part in the survey which was carried out on July 28 and July 29, amid heightened debate regarding Germany’s defense preparation and increased spending in this area.

According to Forsa, the results carry a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

In May, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Berlin accepts in principle the demand from the United States that NATO member states increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Currently, Germany spends around 2% of its GDP on defense.