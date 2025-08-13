Skip next section Macron: US wants to achieve ceasefire at Alaska summit

08/13/2025August 13, 2025

Following the teleconference with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Trump was “very clear” that the US wants to achieve a ceasefire at the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The second point on which things were very clear, as expressed by President Trump, is that territories belonging to Ukraine cannot be negotiated and will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president,” Macron told reporters.

Following his meeting with the Russian leader, Trump will also push for a future trilateral meeting — one involving Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy, according to Macron.

The French president said that he hoped such a meeting could be held in Europe “in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties.”

“There are currently no serious territorial exchange schemes on the table,” Macron added.