Germany to pay for US arms for Ukraine through NATO

08/13/2025August 13, 2025

Germany plans to fund a $500 million (€426 million) package of US-sourced military equipment and munitions for Ukraine, according to a NATO statement published on Wednesday.

This will be carried out under NATO’s new Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte applauded Germany for the decision.

“I commend Germany for stepping up once again. This delivery will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” said the NATO chief.

After the US, Germany is the largest military backer of Ukraine.

“Germany is the largest European contributor of military aid to Ukraine, and today’s announcement further underlines its commitment to help the Ukrainian people defend their freedom and sovereignty,” Rutte added.