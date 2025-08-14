Skip next section Trump floats trilateral summit on Ukraine to ‘divvy things up’

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any deals on ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will need to come after his Alaska summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to Fox News Radio one day ahead of the anticipated summit, the US president said a second meeting would also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The second meeting is going to be very, very important, because that’s going to be a meeting where they make a deal,” Trump said. “And I don’t want to use the word ‘divvy’ things up. But you know, to a certain extent, it’s not a bad term, okay?”