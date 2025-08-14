Putin-Trump talks: Could parts of Ukraine change hands?
Large areas of eastern and southern Ukraine were forcibly seized by the Russian army.
Why do they matter to Russia? And could some be returned to Ukraine?
Read the full story on the prospects of Russia agreeing to return occupied land to Ukraine.
https://p.dw.com/p/4yyTU
08/14/2025August 14, 2025
Trump, Putin to discuss ways to settle Ukraine conflict, Kremlin says
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine during their anticipated Alaska summit, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.
“It is probably obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis,” Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.
These will be held “one-on-one” between Putin and Trump, with only their interpreters in attendance, Ushakov said.
Trump and Putin will also discuss the “huge untapped potential” for bilateral economic ties, the Kremlin aid added.
The talks are scheduled to start at 11:30 am local time (1939 GMT). Putin and Trump will give a joint press conference following their meeting.
https://p.dw.com/p/4yy55
08/14/2025August 14, 2025
Starmer and Zelenskyy conclude talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s meeting at Downing Street lasted a little over an hour.
The pair shook hands and hugged as Zelenskyy departed. They did not speak to the media who were camping outside the prime minister’s official residence.
Their meeting came a day ahead of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
https://p.dw.com/p/4yy8U
08/14/2025August 14, 2025
Russia intercepts 44 Ukrainian drones overnight, Defense Ministry says
Russian forces have intercepted and destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that nine were intercepted over the Volgograd region in the south.
A downed drone hit in Volgograd, causing a fire and a leak at an oil refinery, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.
“Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties,” Bocharov said on the Telegram.
Drone attacks on the border region of Belgorod meanwhile injured at least three, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
https://p.dw.com/p/4yxwy
WATCH: Why Trump and Putin chose Alaska for their meeting
Ralph Martin
Friday’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held at a US military base in the Alaskan city of Anchorage. The venue has symbolism for both countries, with a shared history and strategic proximity.
https://p.dw.com/p/4yy0u
08/14/2025August 14, 2025
Zelenskyy, Starmer meet in London ahead of Putin-Trump summit
US President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in London on Thursday to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as European leaders work to present a unified stance on Ukraine ahead of the summit.
Starmer greeted Zelenskyy with a hug and handshake on the steps of 10 Downing Street.
Zelenskyy arrived in the British capital from Germany, where he took part in a Berlin-hosted virtual meeting Wednesday with European and NATO leaders and Trump
Trump said his talks with Putin would aim to “set the table” for a timely follow-up that would include Zelenskyy.
“If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” Trump said. “I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy and myself, if they’d like to have me there.”
Starmer on Wednesday called the summit “hugely important.”
He said there was finally a chance for a solution to the conflict “because of the work that the president [Trump] has put in.”
The British prime minister added that he was prepared to support further sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin fails to engage.
https://p.dw.com/p/4yxuT
08/14/2025August 14, 2025
Trump warns Putin of ‘very severe consequences’ should he not stop the war
US President Donald Trump has warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of “very severe consequences” if he fails to agree to end the war in Ukraine following their summit Friday in Alaska.
Trump stopped short of specifying what those consequences might be.
His remarks came after a virtual meeting hosted by Germany that included leaders from Ukraine, the United Kingdom and France.
During the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Putin was “bluffing” about seeking peace.
https://p.dw.com/p/4yxyB
Welcome to our coverage!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in London this morning, meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
European leaders are working to present a united front in support of Kyiv ahead of Friday’s much-anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. We expect to get more details of that meeting today.
Zelenskyy, for his part, has accused Putin of “bluffing.”
Stay with this blog for the latest on summit preparations and updates from the battlefield in Ukraine.
https://p.dw.com/p/4yxpi