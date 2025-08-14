Skip next section Trump, Putin to discuss ways to settle Ukraine conflict, Kremlin says

08/14/2025August 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine during their anticipated Alaska summit, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.

“It is probably obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis,” Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

These will be held “one-on-one” between Putin and Trump, with only their interpreters in attendance, Ushakov said.

Trump and Putin will also discuss the “huge untapped potential” for bilateral economic ties, the Kremlin aid added.

The talks are scheduled to start at 11:30 am local time (1939 GMT). Putin and Trump will give a joint press conference following their meeting.