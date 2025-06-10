Join us for an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Representative George Whitesides (D-CA), a freshman congressman representing California’s 27th District. Whitesides brings years of experience to Capitol Hill, having previously served as NASA’s Chief of Staff and as CEO of Virgin Galactic.

The conversation will delve into Whitesides’ roles on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, where he serves as Vice Ranking Member. Notably, Whitesides has co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to enhance collaboration between NASA and the Department of Energy, aiming to bolster energy innovation and space exploration efforts.

This interview promises to offer insights into how Whitesides’ extensive background in both governmental and commercial space sectors informs his legislative priorities, particularly amid discussions on proposed NASA budget cuts and the evolving landscape of public-private partnerships in space exploration.

Jeff Foust

Senior Staff Writer

SpaceNews Rep. George Whitesides

(Democrat)

27th Congressional District, California

