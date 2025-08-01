As global energy demands grow space-based solar power (SBSP) may offer a compelling long-term solution. A comprehensive international assessment completed under the International Academy of Astronautics concluded that solar power satellites (SPS) could deliver continuous, large-scale electricity from orbit to Earth — unaffected by weather or time of day.

Traditional renewables and existing infrastructure alone may not be sufficient to meet the worlds energy future needs. SBSP represents a high-potential alternative: by capturing solar energy in space and transmitting it wirelessly to Earth, it can deliver uninterrupted power on a global scale.

Join us on August 14th as we explore the technical, economic and policy landscape of space-based solar power. Learn how this decades-old concept may soon become a key component of the global energy portfolio — and what steps are needed to get there.

Jason Rainbow

Senior Staff Writer and Business Intelligence Manager

SpaceNews John Mankins

Founder and President

Mankins Space Technology Karen Jones

Senior Project Leader

Center for Space Policy and Strategy

The Aerospace Corporation TBA

