Fans will be eager not to miss out on shows, but with the sheer volume of concerts already in the calendar, it’s hard to keep up with what’s going on.

Luckily, we’ve curated a rolling monthly list of gigs in London, updated with the hottest tickets in town – so you won’t miss a thing. Here are the biggest gigs to head to in September…

September 8 – Fred again..

Fred again.. is in the midst of a spectacular four-day residency at Alexandra Palace, with the shows already proving a hit with fans and critics alike, gaining a four-star review from the Evening Standard. The shows sold out in lightning speed, but if you manage to scoop a ticket somehow, his final date will be one to remember, again.

Where? Alexandra Palace

Tickets: SOLD OUT, alexandrapalace.com

September 9 – Feist

Fresh from her Multitudes album drop earlier this year, Canadian indie-pop Feist brings her folk sounds to the capital for one night only, where fans can expect to be treated to her new material, as well as classics including fan-favourite 1234.

Where? Roundhouse

Tickets: from £51, seetickets.com

September 10 – Busted

We’re not quite in the Year 3000 yet, but Busted are taking us back to the 2000’s with a headline show at the O2, with their greatest hits tour celebrating 20 years since the band’s A Present For Everyone album, though you can expect to hear all the hits.

Where? The O2

Tickets: from £31, axs.com

September 15 – Sugababes (and Shygirl)

The noughties revival is in full swing as the Sugababes continue their comeback in spectacular fashion, this time taking over the O2 for a night filled with all their biggest bangers, including Freak and Hole In The Head. The trio is back to its OG members, and the show also benefits from the added appearance of south London rapper Shygirl.

Where? The O2

Tickets: from £41, axs.com

September 16 – Honey Dijon

American DJ and producer Honey Dijon has had an established presence in dance music for decades, with her Chicago roots birthing her signature jackin’ house style. Starting the year with a Grammy Album of the Year nom for her work on Beyonce’s Renaissance album, she returns to the capital this month to showcase her craft at the Southbank Centre, joined by a curation of boundary pushing DJ’s.

Where? Queen Elizabeth Hall

Tickets: from £25, southbankcentre.co.uk

September 16-17 – Shania Twain

Shania Twain is undoubtably one of country music’s leading lights – her iconic 11x platinum Come On Over album is the 15th biggest selling of all time in the UK after all. So it’s no surprise that the singer had so much demand for her show at the O2, that she’s having to do two of them. Shania Twain is also performing an intimate show at PRYZM Kingston on September 29, though it’s completely sold out.

Where? The O2

Tickets: from £97, axs.com

September 26 – RAYE

South London native RAYE is preparing for a homecoming show of the highest order, with the chart-topping singer taking to the Royal Albert Hall following her critically acclaimed debut album My 21st Century Blues, which came out earlier this year. Since then, she’s added some exciting collaborations to her name, including a feature on Stormzy’s The Weekend. We wouldn’t put it past her to bring out some very special guests…

Where? Royal Albert Hall

Tickets: SOLD OUT, ticketmaster.co.uk

September 28 – Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith has had an exciting year so far, with multiple single releases, including one of the songs of the summer, Little Things, in the run-up to her Falling or Flying album, which will be released September 29, a day after her intimate show at PRYZM Kingston. As such, prepare to be treated to some unheard material as she launches her highly anticipated LP.

Where? PRYZM Kingston

Tickets: SOLD OUT, banquetrecords.com

September 28 – James Blake

Enfield’s own James Blgake has become R&B and hip-hop’s go-to guy, with everyone from Beyonce to Travis Scott collaboratin with the north London singer and producer, though his musical style sits more on the ambient electronic side. His latest track, Loading, is a taste of what’s to come for his highly anticipated album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, out September 8, and fans can expect to hear his new material live at his homecoming show for the first time.

Where? Alexandra Palace

Tickets: from £41.69, alexandrapalace.com

September 29 – New Order, Confidence Man

Manchester legends New Order bring their post-punk sounds to the O2, with a headline show that features the buzzy Aussie indie-electro band Confidence Man. In many respects, this is a suitable pairing, with the two groups known for their unique sounds tha6 push boundaries between rock and music. The show may be taking place on a Friday, but fans will be gearing up for Blue Monday.

Where? The O2

Tickets: from £41.25, gigsandtours.com