New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, with ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy behind her, talks to reporters last November. She is considered a potential replacement for McCarthy © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The US House of Representatives is now in chaos. Nobody knows who the next Speaker will be.

It took Kevin McCarthy 15 rounds before he won the job in January. Ten months later, Republican rebels and Democrats kicked him out. Now what?

Since McCarthy has reportedly decided to accept his fate, and not run again, House Republicans will fight over who to nominate next.

The conference has already floated a bunch of names, including current leadership members such as Steve Scalise, Tom Emmer and Elise Stefanik.

Other likely candidates include conservative firebrand Jim Jordan, the less antagonistic 20-year House veteran Tom Cole, and Patrick McHenry, who now serves as House leader on a temporary basis.