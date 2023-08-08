Chinese stocks fell and the renminbi weakened ahead of the release of the country’s official trade figures on Tuesday, as concerns over consistently weak exports this year weighed on sentiment.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.7 per cent, led by falls in the healthcare and real estate sectors, while China’s CSI 300 dropped 0.5 per cent. The renminbi weakened by as much as 0.4 per cent to a low of Rmb7.2193 per dollar, its weakest level since mid-July.

Investors are looking to China’s July trade figures. Exports had provided the economy with a lifeline during the pandemic but have repeatedly underperformed this year.