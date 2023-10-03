The Reserve Bank of Australia makes an interest rate decision on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to hold the cash rate at 4.1%, an 11-year high © Daniel Munoz/Reuters

China Evergrande: Shares in the troubled property developer are set to begin trading again on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Trading was suspended last Thursday when Evergrande said its billionaire chair Hui Ka Yan was under unspecified “mandatory measures” for suspicion of “illegal crimes”.

South Korea: Financial markets are closed for National Foundation Day, a holiday celebrating the legendary creation of the first Korean state of Gojoseon in 2333BC.

Reserve Bank of Australia: The central bank makes an interest rate decision. Economists expect it to hold the cash rate at 4.1 per cent, an 11-year high.