Students line up for their national college entrance examinations in Beijing in June. Unemployment among 16-to-24-year-olds has soared to record levels © Andy Wong/AP



China will stop publishing figures on youth unemployment despite surging rates of joblessness, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, in Beijing’s latest move to limit the flow of negative data.

Unemployment among 16-to-24-year-olds has soared to more than 21 per cent, the highest level on record. The figures are seen by analysts as one of the most useful metrics for joblessness.

The statistics bureau will continue to publish the overall unemployment rate, which was reported at 5.3 per cent for July.

Analysts seeking to parse China’s economic stagnation have faced a growing challenge as access to data has been restricted and economists urged to be upbeat.