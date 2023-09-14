North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Vladimir Putin talk during Kim’s visit to eastern Russia on Wednesday © KCNA via Reuters

Russian president Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit his country, Pyongyang’s state news agency said on Thursday.

At talks held in eastern Russia, Kim offered his “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s war in Ukraine, calling it a “sacred fight” against imperialism and the west, KCNA reported.

Putin accepted the North Korean invitation “with pleasure”, it added. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday denied any plan for Putin to visit Pyongyang.

The KCNA said the two leaders discussed regional peace and security but did not give specifics on any agreement reached.

The US has warned of additional sanctions on Russia and North Korea over any new arms deals.