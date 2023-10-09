A key crude oil benchmark jumped by 3.8% to $87.81 a barrel on Monday morning, after Israel’s prime minister warned of a ‘long and difficult war’ © Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Monday amid concerns that Hamas’s attack on Israel will increase tensions across the Middle East and affect output from leading producers.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped by 3.8 per cent to $87.81 per barrel on Monday morning, a day after Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, warned of a “long and difficult war”.

Israel is not an oil producer, but there are concerns the conflict could trigger wider uncertainty in the Middle East and lead to tougher sanctions on oil from Iran, whose foreign ministry backed Hamas’s actions as an act of self-defence.