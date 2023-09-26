Indonesia on Tuesday launched its first carbon exchange, as part of the south-east Asian country’s commitment to cut its emissions by more than 30 per cent by 2030.

Indonesia Carbon Exchange, operated by the Indonesia Stock Exchange, debuted with 13 transactions covering more than 450,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, financial regulator OJK said in a launch presentation.

“This carbon exchange is here as a form of Indonesia’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and overcoming climate change,” OJK said in a statement.

Indonesia, one of the world’s biggest carbon emitters, aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060.