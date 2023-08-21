This week the US election cycle is starting to gather more speed. The first Republican presidential primary debates will kick off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. But the debate may have one notable absentee, Last Friday Donald Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, suggested he would not take part.

Meanwhile, India and Russia had both launched spacecraft towards the Moon, hoping to be the first to reach the previously unvisited lunar South Pole, where data suggests craters could hold deposits of water ice. But Russia’s unmanned Luna-25 span out of control and crashed into the Moon’s surface on Sunday ahead of its planned Monday touchdown. India’s Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on Wednesday.

Read the full week ahead calendar here.